Morrison wants clarification on legislative authority

The sponsor of a new law that raises the liquid fuels tax says calls to suspend enactment raise serious questions about legislative power. Senator Tommy Morrison is responding to criticism by taxpayer advocate Andri Baynum who says the tax hike was supposed to be approved in a referendum.

Baynum says the bill bypassed the vote by using a "notwithstanding provision." He's asked the attorney general for a legal opinion.

Morrison says his bill was reviewed by the legislature's legal counsel and the governor's legal team. He's concerned about the impact on senators' ability to approve legislation. He adds that even the referendum law has a "notwithstanding" clause.

The liquid fuels tax was raised by $0.04 per gallon to fund $8 million in village road construction projects. Baynum says he's not necessarily opposed to the road improvements, but believes a vote is required.

Morrison declined further comment pending the AG's opinion.