Prescribed running becomes lifelong passion for Josh Tyquiengco

One local runner who from a young age built up a tolerance and a passion for running to help improve his health. If he's not working on all things tourism for the island, Guam Visitor's Bureau spokesperson Josh Tyquiengco can be seen hitting the pavement.

His dedication starting when he was only in middle school, as he said, "It all started because I had asthma as a kid and my doctor had told me that I needed to strengthen my lungs."

No doubt a challenge at first. "I just hated it. I just wasn't a strong runner but I continued running because I wanted to get rid of my asthma," he shared. And it all paid off. By the time Josh graduated from high school, his doctor asked him if he wanted to get off his inhaler.

"Anything your mind thinks of the body will follow so whatever running goals you have in your life, do it, because life is short and you don't know if you're going to have a chance to do it again," said Tyquiengco.

To date, he's completed countless long distance running events, saying enthusiastically, "I don't think I'll ever stop."

He along with a team of others has been working hard to make sure their experience at the Guam Koko half marathon is memorable for all participants. The route this year starts at the Chamorro Village. Some other things the community needs to know, he said, "There's going to be some road closures so we ask people for patience because it's for safety. There are going to be different ways to be transported to the race and one of those is a service from the Agana Pool that starts at 3am and run every 30 minutes. We also have a shuttle from Tumon that starts at TGalleria."

And there's still some time to join in - registration will close on Tuesday at 11:59pm. "Just want to get everyone excited and we will see you guys down there and have fun," he said.

Check out guamkokoroadrace.com for all you need to know on the 5K, 10K, and half-marathon.