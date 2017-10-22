Men arrested for stolen items worth more than $10k

Ten thousand dollars in stolen items and now two men are under arrest. 30 year old Ron Carlos Irving Alcanar Morales and 43 year old Joseph Anthony Flores Lujan are charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and illegal possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Lujan is also charged with theft of property, theft by receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit theft, drug possession in a drug free school zone, and illegal possession of firearms. Police executed a search warrant at a home in Astumbo on Friday. They were following up on a burglary and car theft investigation. It's in that home that they found the more than 10 grand in stolen items.