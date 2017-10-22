For Sam: mother remembers her daughter's life and legacy after cancer battle

Samantha Surban was another child from Guam who had to leave island for medical treatment due to cancer. And her story inspired others to brave the shave for the St. Baldricks Foundation.

Sam's courageous fight against cancer touched the lives of thousands of Guamanians worldwide who learned about how the happy little girl who took the disease head-on - with her family, classmates and island community behind her, cheering her on every step of the way. Her mother, Marie Jo Frianeza, told KUAM News, "What she taught me was just to live in the moment. When you have a child that fights this cancer, which doesn't discriminate, you live every moment. You relish every minute, and that's what I'm taking away from her life and her battle is to really just live in the moment and appreciate also for your loved ones, because you never know. Life is short."

With a smile on her face and a song in her heart, Sam bravely battled a rare form of leukemia for nearly a year and a half, having to endure the hardship of leaving her island paradise in hope of a cure. Her mother, Marie Jo, says Sam was tirelessly backed by her Guam family, the many beloved classmates and faculty at St. John's, and her extended family on social media, all sending her never-ending love and support.

"I think it was overwhelming," Frianeza admitted. "She didn't realize that we could be so far away and that people were still thinking of her even in those 14 months and so from that really gave us strength and courage to keep on going each and every day; in fact, we never even talked about dying; we just kept believing that we were going to make it to the very end. So with anything, the island gave our entire family hope."

Sam died this past February at the tender age of 11, but the bravery she displayed throughout her journey exhibited strength and focus far beyond her years - a trait that lives on forever, and provides a lesson to the children and families that St. Baldricks wants to help.

She inspired so many to stay positive, and to keep fighting. Fittingly, she even struck up a unique friendship with a future NFL lineman, USC's Zach Banner, with the unlikely duo bonding over their shared Guam heritage and the Trojan motto "Fight On".

Marie Jo says to realize there's strength in community, and that scores of resources are available to help, as they did for Sam. And just as their family learned, no matter who you are, you're never alone. "There's a lot of support out there there's a tremendous amount of resources and groups that you can turn to that you're not alone, because I think that if I can say anything as much as like I said we are away from our island away from our family and it was just Sam and I we had our support and there are resources you can turn to help you along the way if anything," said Frianeza.

She adds that Sam's watching over kids affected by cancer now from up above, sending them a positive and encouraging message, sharing, "She's going to tell them it's going to be okay. You're going to get through this she was a brave girl like I said we never talked about dying; it's not that we dismissed it or hide it from her it jujst never became a topic for us we were in such great belief, that we were going to get through this so just keeping that ho0pe alive she would assure that kid you're going to make it you're going to do it okay and you're going to get through this."

So rather than being defined by her death, this angel's spark to everyone battling cancer - especially kids - is to remember the quality of the life she led.