Protest stands against law raising liquid fuels tax

A protest has been lodged with the Attorney General against a new law that raises the liquid fuels tax. Taxpayer advocate Andri Baynum says by law, the legislature is required to conduct a voter referendum on any tax hike.

But Baynum says the bill by Senator Tommy Morrison used a "notwithstanding" provision as a way to bypass the referendum requirement, saying, "The intent of the law was to fix the roads, the intent of the law was not to stop or allow people to participate in the process of deciding whether taxes should be raised."

"This cavalier attitude with the people's money I think needs to be called out, and that's what I'm trying to do. I'm not against fixing the roads, I feel the roads are important and if you need to raise taxes to do that then do it the right way and let the people decide."

Baynum has asked the AG to step in to stop enactment of the law, which Governor Calvo signed earlier this month. It raises the liquid fuels tax by a total of $0.06 over the next three years. The administration has identified $8 million in village road projects, totaling 16 miles, to be funded by the additional tax revenue.