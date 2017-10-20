Strategies to preserve Japanese visitor market discussed

What can be done to boost the slumping Japan market? The Tourism Committee held a roundtable discussion with top government and private sector stakeholders to discuss the steady downturn in the once-dominant Japanese arrivals.

GVB's short term plan to woo them back includes a large scale familiarization tour for travel agents and media, and a variety of special promotions to celebrate the 50th anniversary next month of flight service from Tokyo.

Meanwhile for the long term, Industry executives such as United Airlines' Sam Shinohara and The Sandcastle's Mark Baldyga also talked about the fundamentals. Shinohara said, "The challenge I think that's been articulated by everyone that's spoken is it's the product. And We need to make sure that the investment in the product continues to happen."

"I think one of the challenges is that [GVB's] Nate [Denight] and his team shoulder a lot of the burden for too many things right. The Guam Visitors Bureau, should be their main activity should be promoting Guam as a destination. With all due respect, I would really urge you to please leave the TAF alone, and put the TAF into tourism. If the TAF had been put into tourism the last five years we'd have none of these problems right now," said Baldyga.

The TAF is the Tourist Attraction Fund. Tourism chair Senator Dennis Rodriguez, Jr. called the meeting to discuss why Japanese arrivals are dropping here, while they're going up in other markets such as Hawaii. Guam has recorded record arrivals, boosted mainly by Korean visitors and the low cost carrier market. But the industry leaders agree that Guam still needs the Japanese market.