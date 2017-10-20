3 of 6 indicted DOC officers have been fired

Three of the six Department of Corrections officers indicted in an alleged scheme to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the prison have been fired. Sources confirm former head of internal affairs Lieutenant Jeff Limo and officers Jerome San Nicolas and Gerry Hocog have been served their final adverse action.

DepCor deputy director Kate Baltazar could not confirm the details of the disciplinary action saying it's a personnel matter that the officers could possibly fight before the Civil Service Commission.

Fermin Maratita, Franklin Rosalin, and Ed Crisostomo have since resigned.

The six along with seven others have been indicted on numerous charges that include promoting major prison contraband, receiving bribes, and official misconduct.