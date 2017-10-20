New meal plan program served-up at UOG

Eating on campus just became more convenient for University of Guam dormitory residents. Good news for dorm students as this semester, the University of Guam Residence Hall Office implemented a meal plan program. Residence Halls Director Jonathan Triplett explains how the idea came about.

"We had a lot of students that were cooking meals in the kitchen, not in a safe environment as far as cooking is concerned, we also had some situations come up where we found that some students may or may not be getting adequate food," he shared.

He says that Senior Vice- President Dr. Anita Borja Enriquez tasked him with doing research to come up with a solution...after about a year, the meal plan concept seemed viable. Throughout the week, meals are served in the newly renovated cafeteria.

"A meal plan is lunch and dinner every day. Lunch is from 12-2pm. Dinner is from 5-7pm.It's all you can eat at our cafeteria or take a meal to go. It's your choice but it's all you can eat lunch and dinner Monday and Friday...and Saturday is one meal-lunch and Sunday is dinner at 5pm," she explained.

The plan includes a variety of meals, including vegan options, available for $800 per semester. Most who live in the dorms are international students from around the Micronesian region. For some, having a place to eat and nutritious options make living on campus a better experience.

According to Triplett, all 180 students at the dorms are taking advantage of the meal plan. "It's been pretty good. Change can be hard sometimes," he said. "We've had some students give us a little bit of resistance because they are used to preparing their own meals. But for the most part about 95 percent are happy with the meal plans. It allows them to come and eat without having to worry about preparing a meal and they can continue to stay on the go."

In the last year, RHO has also implemented a bike share program for all students on campus and created the Triton Express convenience store located on the first floor of Dorm I. It has also renovated dorm rooms which include the painting of each of the rooms, new carpeted floors, new light fixtures, refinished furniture, new desks and dressers, new mattresses and WiFi available in every room and lounge space.

For more information on the meal plans, contact the UOG Residence Hall Office at rho@triton.uog.edu.