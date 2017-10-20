Crackdown continues on bringing contraband into prison

A visit to the hospital led five people to check into the Department of Corrections. It was earlier this week we brought you the breaking story that a portion of the Guam Memorial Hospital was evacuated as GPD responded to a report of a suspicious package.

Well it turns the entire event was connected to yet another effort to sneak in contraband into the department of corrections.

Court documents stating that inside the package which was wrapped in duct tape were two cell phones, two SIM cards and a cell phone charger. Witnesses saw Corina Lynn Tedtaotao putting the package in a restroom. Corina is the girlfriend of inmate Raymond Torres Tedtaotao.

Phone records were critical in making the connection with GMH and DOC. When investigators reviewed them they determined that Albert Tedtaotao who is the brother of Raymond having a conversation with Corina. Corina was expressing her frustration that the fingerprints were on the package.

During her interview with police, she admitted to the GMH incident and that the package was going to be picked up by someone else to bring into Mangilao. Police later conducted a search warrant of her home and found the packaging material, along with ice and a glass pipe.

Corina told officers that the items were given to her so that another woman could bring them into DOC. That woman is Quiana Manibusan. When interviewed she said the drugs were for inmates, Raymond, Frank Edward Pangelinan and Shawn Paul Johnson. Shawn is Quiana's boyfriend.

Additionally, Quiana told investigators that Shawn's father Paul Lynwood Johnson gave her the money to buy the contraband.

All of the men have been busted before. Matter of fact Shawn and his father have been indicted in a previous contraband smuggling case.

The five are each being held on $20,000 cash bail.