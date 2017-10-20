Two men arrested for possession of child pornography

A very popular social media application has being used to disseminate a disturbing pornographic video of two toddler children. The video was downloaded back in August and traced to two Guam men who have been placed under arrest and face criminal charges.

It's a 36-second video depicting two toddlers having sex. The case was forwarded to the Guam Police Department from Hawaii's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force using data from the National Center of Missing and Exploited children, a non-profit that receives and monitors reports of suspicious child pornography activities on the Internet.

The activity in question occurred over Facebook.

Internet Protocol or IP addresses traced the downloads to Guam and records from Facebook and the Department of Motor Vehicles identified the users.

On Thursday, two suspects were interviewed and their phones searched.

Findings in their cell phone photo galleries confirmed both were in possession of the disturbing video.

62-year-old Sundram Allagan and 50-year-old Parameswaran Somasundaram were subsequently arrested and charged with possession of child pornography as a second degree felony and dissemination of child pornography as a first degree felony.

The video, according to court documents, depicts a naked 3-year-old boy lying face up on a floor with his legs spread, penis erect.

Sitting between his legs is a 1-year-old seen repeatedly grabbing the older boy's penis causing the older child to urinate on the 1-year-old's face and body.

Somasundaram is believed to have sent the video and Allagan the receiver.

Somasundaram acknowledged the video and reportedly told police he received it from a friend who lives in Canada.

The same defendant's phone shows he sent the video to a person named "Joann" over Whatsapp.

Both men remain behind bars on $15,000 cash bail.

Their next court appearance is set for October 30.