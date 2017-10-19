Man wanted in connection to thefts, drugs

The Guam Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate 37-year-old Robert Isaac Revels. He is wanted for questioning in connection to multiple thefts related cases to include stolen cars and drug cases. Revels is described as Caucasian, stands 5’9”, weighs between 180-200 pounds, fair complexion, brown hair and has brown eyes.

He was last seen at Thursday night in the Swamp Road.

Law enforcement authorities warn not to approach him but to call the police department immediately or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-4357.