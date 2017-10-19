Maker Fair at Agana Shopping Center - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Maker Fair at Agana Shopping Center

Do you like to make stuff? Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 28 for the 2017 Makers Fair. Presented by the Bank of Hawaii Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the event is a celebration of local makers, innovators, and inventors!

It takes place at the Agana Shopping Center from 10am-2pm and is in partnership with the University of Guam and the Small Business Development Center.

