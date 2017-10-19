GMH going solar

The hospital is going solar. The Guam Memorial Hospital announces a $350,000 bid award to Micronesia Renewable energy for a new 100-kilowatt rooftop solar system. The funding comes from a $500,000 grant from the Interior Department for environmental-friendly projects.

Hospital CFO Benita Manglona says it also saves them money, telling KUAM News, "Our savings comes out to about $75,000 a year. That's a big savings for GMH. That savings once realized could be used towards buying more medicines, supplies, or towards other needs."

MRE says it hopes to complete installation by December, as a Christmas gift for the hospital. The balance of the funding will go toward other "green" projects at the hospital.