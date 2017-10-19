Port Police stays committed to securing their agency

The Port Authority of Guam is 42 years in the making and part of their success is ensuring Guam's cargo is not only secure, but that contraband never gets by. Assistant Port Police Chief Christopher Roberto told KUAM News, "The safety that we're talking about for the island is always going to be based on the border, and so the Port Authority of Guam receives up to 90-95 percent of all cargo coming in and out and we want to do our part to ensure that shipping is secure, and that the importation of illicit items is caught in time and we can use K9, or our sniffers, our x-ray machines or intelligence."

Roberto says majority of what we use in our everyday lives come through the Port Authority of Guam - food, clothing, appliances and electronics, vehicles. It's because of this that as an agency, The Port needs to ensure that what gets by isn't illegal or harmful to the community. Roberto says multi-agency strike force operations are conducted in an effort to enhance the safe movement of cargo while deterring and detecting contraband moving through the port.

"The MASFO, which stands for Multi Agency Strike Force Operation, is something that occurs - it could be once a month, once a week, it all depends on who is running the MASFO what interests in whatever lanes these law enforcement entities have," he said.

Roberto says the operation also helps foster partner agency interoperability, while improving overall safety throughout Guam's ports and waterways. "Multiple partners from the law enforcement community come together, it could be anywhere with the Coast Guard or federal law enforcement entities as well as the local law enforcement," he shared.

"Our own Guam Customs folks and the Coast Guard they get together and they go through cargo from the different cans or it could go through break bulk we could use K9s to come through , all of the different types resources we have to open up cargo to ensure that our borders are safe," Roberto added.

"It's a great partnership that we have. It's not the first time that we've run it, we've run it numerous times in the past it all depends on what we're looking for the island."

Earlier this week, the port celebrated its 42nd anniversary. In a Port Week kick off celebration on Monday, Port General Manager Joanne Brown says the Port continues to see growth and development and that in moving forward she hopes the port will have much more to continue and serve the community.