Regional fire chiefs discuss firefighter safety, health

Last week, several fire chiefs took part in a training forum hosted by the Western Pacific Islands Association of Fire Chiefs. The two-day conference focused on responding safely to violent acts and taking care of their health.

Over the course of two days, more than 100 fire chiefs, chief officers, and firefighters took part in a training forum at the Lotte Hotel in Tumon. This year's theme? "Responding Safely to Violent Acts and Working for a Healthier Heart'-Taking Care of our Own!"

"The elements of health that are negative in the business of being a firefighter. It's a physically demanding job and so cardiovascular disease, cancer, and even mental health are probably the three major issues facing firefighters and the longevity and mortality of these firefighters worldwide", said International Association of Fire Chiefs President Tom Jenkins. It's a conversation that Jenkins, of Rogers, Arkansas had with colleagues from all over the western pacific as far away as South Korea and representatives from Alaska and Hawaii.

"A wonderful group of people that have a common interest, in making sure that the dangerous job of firefighting is something we do as safe as we possibly can," he said.

The other topic that the conference focused on is the violent acts that firefighters are tasked with responding to such as the recent Las Vegas shooting incident. "It's all about training and making sure that our firefighters responding are healthy, physically fit, and well trained and given the right resources to respond to incidents of life safety and property protection," he added.

According to Acting Fire Chief Joey San Nicolas, this is the third time Guam has played host. He says it's an opportunity for all the fire service leaders to network and share challenges and solutions, noting, "Come up with ideas to bring us forward into the future. To take on the new challenges that face us such as developments in materials, advantages in technologies that we can use in emergency response."

And what he hopes his fellow colleagues take away from this training forum? San Nicolas told KUAM News, "That every fire service leader that comes here leaves with a renewed sense of passion and desire to improve their department. I hope they leave here with great information and access to resources to improve their services."