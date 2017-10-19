Should court reconsider Torre's restitution?

The prosecution continues its push to have the superior court reconsider its restitution ruling in the high profile shooting case involving former cop, Mark Torre, Jr.

Torre Jr. was only required to pay his fellow officer, Elbert Piolo's, family $5,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors are arguing there was a mathematical and clerical errors in the court's calculations of restitution.

Last month, Judge Michael Bordallo determined the court wasn't the proper forum to make a determination regarding future economic earnings and loss. The family was seeking 1.8-million dollars for Piolo's lost wages as a GPD officer. Torre Jr. was only ordered to pay the balance for out-of-pocket funeral expenses and catering.

In a response to KUAM, defense attorney Jay Arriola stated in part,"Torre Jr. will once again vigorously defend against claims that he caused the death of Elbert Piolo. Mr. Piolo's family had previously stated this was not about money. They have now made it clear that this is, indeed, about money..." Arriola intends to request the civil complaint be dismissed.

Earlier this year, Torre was convicted of negligent homicide for the shooting death of Piolo back in 2015. He remains under house arrest.