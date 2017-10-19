40 more megawatts of power coming next week

Another 40 megawatts of generation capacity will be added to the islandwide power system next week. GPA will recommission the Dededo 1 and 2 combustion turbine units, which had been idle since 2010. They needed to be pressed back into service after the Cabras 3 and 4 baseload units were damaged by an explosion and fire in August 2015.

The rehabilitation was completed in July at a cost of about $10 million. The refurbished units will provide important back-up capacity.

General Manager John Benavente says "bringing these units online provides greater flexibility to conduct maintenance on other generation assets."