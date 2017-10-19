Lawsuit claims man was molested by priest

Another day, another clergy sex abuse lawsuit. A man only identified by his initials, C.M.V. alleges he was sexually molested and abused by Monsignor Jose Ada Leon Guerrero, who is deceased.

The abuse occurred twice a week for almost five years and included penetration.

The former altar boy alleges the priest would call him to his room, which was upstairs from the church, and lock the door behind him.

There he would bribe the boy and tell him not to be scared as he exposed his privates and forced C.M.V. to perform sexual acts on him.

C.M.V. was especially vulnerable having a medical disorder that affected his bone growth development causing him to be short in stature.

Court documents state he could never reach the doorknob to unlock the door.

Over 130 plus lawsuits have been filed to date.

C.M.V. is represented by attorney David Lujan.

He's suing for $5 million.