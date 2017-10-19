Former mayor's Veterans Treatment Court eligibility to be assessed

It looks like another delay in the trial against former Mangilao mayor Nito Blas.

Defense on Thursday reported Blas will be assessed by the Community Based Outpatient Center (CBOC) next month.

The assessment is to check for his eligibility for the Veterans Treatment Court.

Two years ago, while in the capacity as mayor, Blas allegedly exposed himself to a female community service worker and asked if she did massages.

KUAM files show Blas maintained the massage was strictly to address a leg injury he sustained while directing traffic in the village.

The Veterans Treatment Court, according to the Judiciary of Guam's website, recognizes that an indivudal's involvement in the justice system can be linked to their military service and diverts them from prison into the appropriate treatment and services.

A return hearing is set for November 9.