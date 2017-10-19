Former mayor's Veterans Treatment Court eligibility to be assess - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Former mayor's Veterans Treatment Court eligibility to be assessed

Posted: Updated:

It looks like another delay in the trial against former Mangilao mayor Nito Blas.

Defense on Thursday reported Blas will be assessed by the Community Based Outpatient Center (CBOC) next month.

The assessment is to check for his eligibility for the Veterans Treatment Court.

Two years ago, while in the capacity as mayor, Blas allegedly exposed himself to a female community service worker and asked if she did massages.

KUAM files show Blas maintained the massage was strictly to address a leg injury he sustained while directing traffic in the village.

The Veterans Treatment Court, according to the Judiciary of Guam's website, recognizes that an indivudal's involvement in the justice system can be linked to their military service and diverts them from prison into the appropriate treatment and services.

A return hearing is set for November 9.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Weather too poor for weather blimps to measure poor weather

    Weather too poor for weather blimps to measure poor weather

    At least one blimp released into the atmosphere was forced to end its flight early after winds directed it toward Saipan yesterday, adding it's unclear when the next blimp will be released due to poor weather conditions.

    More >>

    At least one blimp released into the atmosphere was forced to end its flight early after winds directed it toward Saipan yesterday, adding it's unclear when the next blimp will be released due to poor weather conditions.

    More >>

  • Lawsuit claims man was molested by priest

    Lawsuit claims man was molested by priest

    Another day, another clergy sex abuse lawsuit. A man only identified by his initials, C.M.V. alleges he was sexually molested and abused by Monsignor Jose Ada Leon Guerrero, who is deceased. The abuse occurred twice a week for almost five years and included penetration. The former altar boy alleges the priest would call him to his room, which was upstairs from the church, and lock the door behind him. There he would bribe the boy and tell him not to be scared as he exposed his priv...More >>
    Another day, another clergy sex abuse lawsuit. A man only identified by his initials, C.M.V. alleges he was sexually molested and abused by Monsignor Jose Ada Leon Guerrero, who is deceased. The abuse occurred twice a week for almost five years and included penetration. The former altar boy alleges the priest would call him to his room, which was upstairs from the church, and lock the door behind him. There he would bribe the boy and tell him not to be scared as he exposed his priv...More >>

  • Former mayor's Veterans Treatment Court eligibility to be assessed

    Former mayor's Veterans Treatment Court eligibility to be assessed

    Defense on Thursday reported Blas will be assessed by the Community Based Outpatient Center (CBOC) next month.

    More >>

    Defense on Thursday reported Blas will be assessed by the Community Based Outpatient Center (CBOC) next month.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly