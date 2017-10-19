Men charged with Justin Meno's beating appear in court - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Men charged with Justin Meno's beating appear in court

Posted: Updated:

The three men charged with the attempted murder of DepCor detainee Justin Meno appeared in court on Thursday.

Albert Santos II, Jeremiah Isezaki, and Peter Gines are accused of brutally beating Meno and leaving him for dead.

In a surprising twist of events, an autopsy revealed Meno died from a tumor in his throat, not from the injuries sustained on prison grounds.

At issue today is an outstanding motion to compel discovery.

According to prosecutors, the autopsy was only orally completed.

A return hearing is set for October 31.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Weather too poor for weather blimps to measure poor weather

    Weather too poor for weather blimps to measure poor weather

    At least one blimp released into the atmosphere was forced to end its flight early after winds directed it toward Saipan yesterday, adding it's unclear when the next blimp will be released due to poor weather conditions.

    More >>

    At least one blimp released into the atmosphere was forced to end its flight early after winds directed it toward Saipan yesterday, adding it's unclear when the next blimp will be released due to poor weather conditions.

    More >>

  • Lawsuit claims man was molested by priest

    Lawsuit claims man was molested by priest

    Another day, another clergy sex abuse lawsuit. A man only identified by his initials, C.M.V. alleges he was sexually molested and abused by Monsignor Jose Ada Leon Guerrero, who is deceased. The abuse occurred twice a week for almost five years and included penetration. The former altar boy alleges the priest would call him to his room, which was upstairs from the church, and lock the door behind him. There he would bribe the boy and tell him not to be scared as he exposed his priv...More >>
    Another day, another clergy sex abuse lawsuit. A man only identified by his initials, C.M.V. alleges he was sexually molested and abused by Monsignor Jose Ada Leon Guerrero, who is deceased. The abuse occurred twice a week for almost five years and included penetration. The former altar boy alleges the priest would call him to his room, which was upstairs from the church, and lock the door behind him. There he would bribe the boy and tell him not to be scared as he exposed his priv...More >>

  • Former mayor's Veterans Treatment Court eligibility to be assessed

    Former mayor's Veterans Treatment Court eligibility to be assessed

    Defense on Thursday reported Blas will be assessed by the Community Based Outpatient Center (CBOC) next month.

    More >>

    Defense on Thursday reported Blas will be assessed by the Community Based Outpatient Center (CBOC) next month.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly