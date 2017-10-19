Men charged with Justin Meno's beating appear in court

The three men charged with the attempted murder of DepCor detainee Justin Meno appeared in court on Thursday.

Albert Santos II, Jeremiah Isezaki, and Peter Gines are accused of brutally beating Meno and leaving him for dead.

In a surprising twist of events, an autopsy revealed Meno died from a tumor in his throat, not from the injuries sustained on prison grounds.

At issue today is an outstanding motion to compel discovery.

According to prosecutors, the autopsy was only orally completed.

A return hearing is set for October 31.