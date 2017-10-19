Jonathan Shen pleads not guilty - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Jonathan Shen pleads not guilty

Posted:

The final defendant in a scheme to fraudulently register dozens of luxury cars before shipping them to China appeared in court on Thursday.

29-year-old Jonathan Shen pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Already Shen's father, John Shen, Shen's Corporation, Prestige Automobiles, Orlando Domingo, and Ana Absalon pleaded not guilty to the same charges.

From 2013 to 2015, the group allegedly solicited or unlawfully obtained personally identifiable information which they used to register over 60 BMWs and Landrovers at the Department of Revenue and Taxation. The cars were shipped abroad with profits returning back to Guam.

Prestige, according to court documents, is only authorized to sell the luxury brand in Guam.

Sales outside this region are considered grey market sales.

Trial in this case is set to start next week Friday with a federal trial to follow later this year.

