Guam Catholics want church built after John Paul II

A local Catholic group continues its longtime efforts to build a church named after Saint John Paul II. It's a project they hope will further strengthen the faith of the thousands of Catholics and others here on the island.

The cement is poured. Though more construction is needed, today's progress at the site of this chapel in Dededo marks a major milestone for the Astumbo Catholic Family Mission. They've been temporarily using the village senior center for Sunday service.

Carmen Kasperbauer, Astumbo Catholic Family Mission president, said, "More than 40 years." That's how long Kasperbauer, the former senator and the mission's president, says it took to get to this point. Under construction?

Ben Mesa, Project Manager, said, "It's going to be the first standalone chapel that's named after the Divine Mercy and St. John Paul II. That's what is so unique about it."

A church named after the late Pope who visited the territory back in 1981. She recalls leading a delegation during his visit, saying, "He has touched many people here on the island."

So you can imagine just how important this estimated $1.2 million project is to her. Mesa says it's been a real labor of love, but they continue working to raise money to finally get it done.

Despite all the negative attention the Catholic Church has been getting over the past year, Kasperbauer says she is confident this new chapel will only bring the island's faithful closer. "It would solidify everyone because regardless what kind of feeling people have whether traditional catholic or the new. I know the new way is very different for us but they still are our brothers and sisters and we love them and we hope to be together all the time in our worship with God," she said.

You can contact the Astumbo Catholic Family Mission at 632-0431 or 632-7328 to find out how you can help. They are hoping to collect enough funds to have the church completed by next Spring.