Guam Catholics want church built after John Paul II - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam Catholics want church built after John Paul II

Posted: Updated:

A local Catholic group continues its longtime efforts to build a church named after Saint John Paul II. It's a project they hope will further strengthen the faith of the thousands of Catholics and others here on the island.

The cement is poured. Though more construction is needed, today's progress at the site of this chapel in Dededo marks a major milestone for the Astumbo Catholic Family Mission. They've been temporarily using the village senior center for Sunday service.

Carmen Kasperbauer, Astumbo Catholic Family Mission president, said, "More than 40 years."  That's how long Kasperbauer, the former senator and the mission's president, says it took to get to this point. Under construction?

Ben Mesa, Project Manager, said, "It's going to be the first standalone chapel that's named after the Divine Mercy and St. John Paul II. That's what is so unique about it."

A church named after the late Pope who visited the territory back in 1981. She recalls leading a delegation during his visit, saying, "He has touched many people here on the island."

So you can imagine just how important this estimated $1.2 million project is to her. Mesa says it's been a real labor of love, but they continue working to raise money to finally get it done.

Despite all the negative attention the Catholic Church has been getting over the past year, Kasperbauer says she is confident this new chapel will only bring the island's faithful closer. "It would solidify everyone because regardless what kind of feeling people have whether traditional catholic or the new. I know the new way is very different for us but they still are our brothers and sisters and we love them and we hope to be together all the time in our worship with God," she said.

You can contact the Astumbo Catholic Family Mission at 632-0431 or 632-7328 to find out how you can help. They are hoping to collect enough funds to have the church completed by next Spring.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Weather too poor for weather blimps to measure poor weather

    Weather too poor for weather blimps to measure poor weather

    At least one blimp released into the atmosphere was forced to end its flight early after winds directed it toward Saipan yesterday, adding it's unclear when the next blimp will be released due to poor weather conditions.

    More >>

    At least one blimp released into the atmosphere was forced to end its flight early after winds directed it toward Saipan yesterday, adding it's unclear when the next blimp will be released due to poor weather conditions.

    More >>

  • Lawsuit claims man was molested by priest

    Lawsuit claims man was molested by priest

    Another day, another clergy sex abuse lawsuit. A man only identified by his initials, C.M.V. alleges he was sexually molested and abused by Monsignor Jose Ada Leon Guerrero, who is deceased. The abuse occurred twice a week for almost five years and included penetration. The former altar boy alleges the priest would call him to his room, which was upstairs from the church, and lock the door behind him. There he would bribe the boy and tell him not to be scared as he exposed his priv...More >>
    Another day, another clergy sex abuse lawsuit. A man only identified by his initials, C.M.V. alleges he was sexually molested and abused by Monsignor Jose Ada Leon Guerrero, who is deceased. The abuse occurred twice a week for almost five years and included penetration. The former altar boy alleges the priest would call him to his room, which was upstairs from the church, and lock the door behind him. There he would bribe the boy and tell him not to be scared as he exposed his priv...More >>

  • Former mayor's Veterans Treatment Court eligibility to be assessed

    Former mayor's Veterans Treatment Court eligibility to be assessed

    Defense on Thursday reported Blas will be assessed by the Community Based Outpatient Center (CBOC) next month.

    More >>

    Defense on Thursday reported Blas will be assessed by the Community Based Outpatient Center (CBOC) next month.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly