CoreTech files another appeal

A new facility for Simon Sanchez High School may not be moving forward any time soon after CoreTech International filed yet another appeal with the Office of Public Accountability. The appeal comes on the heels of a protest denial by the Department of Public Works.

The denied protest was filed by CTI in September and argued essential contractual documents were missing from the procurement. The protest also argued a notice a default CTI received in a separate project should not constitute a record of default in the current invitation for bid.

While DPW was expected to reissue the procurement in the near future, superintendent Jon Fernandez says this latest appeal means the procurement process is now stayed until the matter is resolved by the OPA.