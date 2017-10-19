CoreTech files another appeal - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

CoreTech files another appeal

Posted: Updated:

A new facility for Simon Sanchez High School may not be moving forward any time soon after CoreTech International filed yet another appeal with the Office of Public Accountability. The appeal comes on the heels of a protest denial by the Department of Public Works.

The denied protest was filed by CTI in September and argued essential contractual documents were missing from the procurement. The protest also argued a notice a default CTI received in a separate project should not constitute a record of default in the current invitation for bid.

While DPW was expected to reissue the procurement in the near future, superintendent Jon Fernandez says this latest appeal means the procurement process is now stayed until the matter is resolved by the OPA.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Weather too poor for weather blimps to measure poor weather

    Weather too poor for weather blimps to measure poor weather

    At least one blimp released into the atmosphere was forced to end its flight early after winds directed it toward Saipan yesterday, adding it's unclear when the next blimp will be released due to poor weather conditions.

    More >>

    At least one blimp released into the atmosphere was forced to end its flight early after winds directed it toward Saipan yesterday, adding it's unclear when the next blimp will be released due to poor weather conditions.

    More >>

  • Lawsuit claims man was molested by priest

    Lawsuit claims man was molested by priest

    Another day, another clergy sex abuse lawsuit. A man only identified by his initials, C.M.V. alleges he was sexually molested and abused by Monsignor Jose Ada Leon Guerrero, who is deceased. The abuse occurred twice a week for almost five years and included penetration. The former altar boy alleges the priest would call him to his room, which was upstairs from the church, and lock the door behind him. There he would bribe the boy and tell him not to be scared as he exposed his priv...More >>
    Another day, another clergy sex abuse lawsuit. A man only identified by his initials, C.M.V. alleges he was sexually molested and abused by Monsignor Jose Ada Leon Guerrero, who is deceased. The abuse occurred twice a week for almost five years and included penetration. The former altar boy alleges the priest would call him to his room, which was upstairs from the church, and lock the door behind him. There he would bribe the boy and tell him not to be scared as he exposed his priv...More >>

  • Former mayor's Veterans Treatment Court eligibility to be assessed

    Former mayor's Veterans Treatment Court eligibility to be assessed

    Defense on Thursday reported Blas will be assessed by the Community Based Outpatient Center (CBOC) next month.

    More >>

    Defense on Thursday reported Blas will be assessed by the Community Based Outpatient Center (CBOC) next month.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly