Settlement for Fernandez suit seems assured

All parties seem to be in agreement to settle the lawsuit filed by superintendent Jon Fernandez against the Guam Education Board last year. In district court today, Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson who represents the board, Attorney Randy Cunliffe who represents Ken Charguaf and Lou San Nicolas in their individual capacities, and Gary Gumataotao who represents Dr. Jose Cruz and Rosie Tainatango in their individual capacities all indicated a good faith and tentative agreement has been reached.

"So were waiting now to see, but I think it looks like we're going to be settled out," said Gumataotao.

Mendiola added, "Our board wants to move as quickly as possible because we want to put this to rest, so we'll be calling for a special meeting to discuss with the Attorney General."

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco Gatewood said if parties fail to finalize the settlement by next Thursday they will have to meet with judge Alex Munson next week.

Meanwhile, because legislative approval is still required, a status hearing was set for December 20.