Settlement for Fernandez suit seems assured

All parties seem to be in agreement to settle the lawsuit filed by superintendent Jon Fernandez against the Guam Education Board last year. In district court today, Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson who represents the board, Attorney Randy Cunliffe who represents Ken Charguaf and Lou San Nicolas in their individual capacities, and Gary Gumataotao who represents Dr. Jose Cruz and Rosie Tainatango in their individual capacities all indicated a good faith and tentative agreement has been reached.

"So were waiting now to see, but I think it looks like we're going to be settled out," said Gumataotao.

Mendiola added, "Our board wants to move as quickly as possible because we want to put this to rest, so we'll be calling for a special meeting to discuss with the Attorney General."

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco Gatewood said if parties fail to finalize the settlement by next Thursday they will have to meet with judge Alex Munson next week.

Meanwhile, because legislative approval is still required, a status hearing was set for December 20.

  • Weather too poor for weather blimps to measure poor weather

    At least one blimp released into the atmosphere was forced to end its flight early after winds directed it toward Saipan yesterday, adding it's unclear when the next blimp will be released due to poor weather conditions.

  • Lawsuit claims man was molested by priest

    Another day, another clergy sex abuse lawsuit. A man only identified by his initials, C.M.V. alleges he was sexually molested and abused by Monsignor Jose Ada Leon Guerrero, who is deceased. The abuse occurred twice a week for almost five years and included penetration. The former altar boy alleges the priest would call him to his room, which was upstairs from the church, and lock the door behind him. There he would bribe the boy and tell him not to be scared as he exposed his priv...More >>
  • Former mayor's Veterans Treatment Court eligibility to be assessed

    Defense on Thursday reported Blas will be assessed by the Community Based Outpatient Center (CBOC) next month.

