Hospitality and Tourism forum held at Tiyan High - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Hospitality and Tourism forum held at Tiyan High

Posted: Updated:

Tiyan High School held its very first Hospitality and Tourism forum Thursday morning. The forum was hosted by the school's Lodging Management Program and included guest speakers including Senator Dennis Rodriguez and Guam Premier Outlets General Manager Monte Mesa.

It explored everything from tourism revenue to cruise liners and the recent threats from North Korea. A student told KUAM News, "The reality is that our island is safe, but it's hard to change the perception of the visitors that Guam is to receive, so what can we do as an island to make all the visitors in Guam feel not only welcomed but protected."

Monte Mesa added, "For us, what we can do is continue to treat our customers the way we're treating everybody else any time of the year, and ensuring that they enjoy themselves while they're there."

Senator Rodriguez added he is holding a roundtable with tourism stakeholders on Friday at 1PM to discuss the state of tourism in Guam and a possible shift of tourist projections over the coming year.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Weather too poor for weather blimps to measure poor weather

    Weather too poor for weather blimps to measure poor weather

    At least one blimp released into the atmosphere was forced to end its flight early after winds directed it toward Saipan yesterday, adding it's unclear when the next blimp will be released due to poor weather conditions.

    More >>

    At least one blimp released into the atmosphere was forced to end its flight early after winds directed it toward Saipan yesterday, adding it's unclear when the next blimp will be released due to poor weather conditions.

    More >>

  • Lawsuit claims man was molested by priest

    Lawsuit claims man was molested by priest

    Another day, another clergy sex abuse lawsuit. A man only identified by his initials, C.M.V. alleges he was sexually molested and abused by Monsignor Jose Ada Leon Guerrero, who is deceased. The abuse occurred twice a week for almost five years and included penetration. The former altar boy alleges the priest would call him to his room, which was upstairs from the church, and lock the door behind him. There he would bribe the boy and tell him not to be scared as he exposed his priv...More >>
    Another day, another clergy sex abuse lawsuit. A man only identified by his initials, C.M.V. alleges he was sexually molested and abused by Monsignor Jose Ada Leon Guerrero, who is deceased. The abuse occurred twice a week for almost five years and included penetration. The former altar boy alleges the priest would call him to his room, which was upstairs from the church, and lock the door behind him. There he would bribe the boy and tell him not to be scared as he exposed his priv...More >>

  • Former mayor's Veterans Treatment Court eligibility to be assessed

    Former mayor's Veterans Treatment Court eligibility to be assessed

    Defense on Thursday reported Blas will be assessed by the Community Based Outpatient Center (CBOC) next month.

    More >>

    Defense on Thursday reported Blas will be assessed by the Community Based Outpatient Center (CBOC) next month.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly