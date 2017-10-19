Hospitality and Tourism forum held at Tiyan High

Tiyan High School held its very first Hospitality and Tourism forum Thursday morning. The forum was hosted by the school's Lodging Management Program and included guest speakers including Senator Dennis Rodriguez and Guam Premier Outlets General Manager Monte Mesa.

It explored everything from tourism revenue to cruise liners and the recent threats from North Korea. A student told KUAM News, "The reality is that our island is safe, but it's hard to change the perception of the visitors that Guam is to receive, so what can we do as an island to make all the visitors in Guam feel not only welcomed but protected."

Monte Mesa added, "For us, what we can do is continue to treat our customers the way we're treating everybody else any time of the year, and ensuring that they enjoy themselves while they're there."

Senator Rodriguez added he is holding a roundtable with tourism stakeholders on Friday at 1PM to discuss the state of tourism in Guam and a possible shift of tourist projections over the coming year.