Companies cited for Harmon fire making progress

Two companies cited for environmental violations following a fire that erupted at the Harmon Industrial Park earlier this year are making progress with Guam EPA. According to spokesperson Nic Lee, one of the two companies cited - Tsang Brothers Corps - is currently in settlement talks with the regulatory agency. Meanwhile, FSM recycling is back in compliance and open for business.

"They have met most of the orders of compliance that were stipulated of them when they were issued a notice of violation - things like their sampling plan for the fire damage area in their facility have been reviewed by Guam EPA, and those results will be coming to our agency shortly," Lee said.

Lee adds the agency is still working out the payment of roughly $24,000 worth of fines.