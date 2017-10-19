Great Guam Shakeout registers over 89,000 - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Great Guam Shakeout registers over 89,000

Posted: Updated:

Shake out - don't freak out! That's the goal of the islandwide earthquake drill that took place Thursday morning and had an estimated 89,000 participants. Guam Homeland Security spokesperson Jenna Gaminde says the Great Guam Shakeout has been practiced here in Guam since 2010.

She told KUAM News, "Practicing your earthquake procedure is really important, because in the event of an actual earthquake, you're able to act quickly. Like for myself, I'm a runner, I'm very scared of earthquakes, so I have to train myself to drop cover and hold on. Especially where Guam is located, we're prone to so many different natural disasters, including large earthquakes so it's important to remember these procedures."

Participants with pictures and videos of the event are encouraged to share them with Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense on Facebook.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Weather too poor for weather blimps to measure poor weather

    Weather too poor for weather blimps to measure poor weather

    At least one blimp released into the atmosphere was forced to end its flight early after winds directed it toward Saipan yesterday, adding it's unclear when the next blimp will be released due to poor weather conditions.

    More >>

    At least one blimp released into the atmosphere was forced to end its flight early after winds directed it toward Saipan yesterday, adding it's unclear when the next blimp will be released due to poor weather conditions.

    More >>

  • Lawsuit claims man was molested by priest

    Lawsuit claims man was molested by priest

    Another day, another clergy sex abuse lawsuit. A man only identified by his initials, C.M.V. alleges he was sexually molested and abused by Monsignor Jose Ada Leon Guerrero, who is deceased. The abuse occurred twice a week for almost five years and included penetration. The former altar boy alleges the priest would call him to his room, which was upstairs from the church, and lock the door behind him. There he would bribe the boy and tell him not to be scared as he exposed his priv...More >>
    Another day, another clergy sex abuse lawsuit. A man only identified by his initials, C.M.V. alleges he was sexually molested and abused by Monsignor Jose Ada Leon Guerrero, who is deceased. The abuse occurred twice a week for almost five years and included penetration. The former altar boy alleges the priest would call him to his room, which was upstairs from the church, and lock the door behind him. There he would bribe the boy and tell him not to be scared as he exposed his priv...More >>

  • Former mayor's Veterans Treatment Court eligibility to be assessed

    Former mayor's Veterans Treatment Court eligibility to be assessed

    Defense on Thursday reported Blas will be assessed by the Community Based Outpatient Center (CBOC) next month.

    More >>

    Defense on Thursday reported Blas will be assessed by the Community Based Outpatient Center (CBOC) next month.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly