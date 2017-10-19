Great Guam Shakeout registers over 89,000

Shake out - don't freak out! That's the goal of the islandwide earthquake drill that took place Thursday morning and had an estimated 89,000 participants. Guam Homeland Security spokesperson Jenna Gaminde says the Great Guam Shakeout has been practiced here in Guam since 2010.

She told KUAM News, "Practicing your earthquake procedure is really important, because in the event of an actual earthquake, you're able to act quickly. Like for myself, I'm a runner, I'm very scared of earthquakes, so I have to train myself to drop cover and hold on. Especially where Guam is located, we're prone to so many different natural disasters, including large earthquakes so it's important to remember these procedures."

Participants with pictures and videos of the event are encouraged to share them with Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense on Facebook.