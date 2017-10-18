More contraband smuggled into prison

Investigators are again trying to figure out how more contraband was smuggled into the prison this week.

Just yesterday, authorities conducted a shakedown at post 17, and found a makeshift shank.

Police say the weapon was in DOC detainee Fritz Hartman's bunk. He is now charged with promoting major prison contraband.

On Monday, corrections officers found a glass pipe, a cell phone, and a leatherman multi-tool hidden inside a light fixture at the post 17 common area.

GPD's Mandana Drug Task Force is investigating both incidents.