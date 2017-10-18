More contraband smuggled into prison - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

More contraband smuggled into prison

Investigators are again trying to figure out how more contraband was smuggled into the prison this week.

Just yesterday, authorities conducted a shakedown at post 17, and found a makeshift shank.

Police say the weapon was in DOC detainee Fritz Hartman's bunk. He is now charged with promoting major prison contraband.

On Monday, corrections officers found a glass pipe, a cell phone, and a leatherman multi-tool hidden inside a light fixture at the post 17 common area.

GPD's Mandana Drug Task Force is investigating both incidents.

  • Weather too poor for weather blimps to measure poor weather

    At least one blimp released into the atmosphere was forced to end its flight early after winds directed it toward Saipan yesterday, adding it's unclear when the next blimp will be released due to poor weather conditions.

  • Lawsuit claims man was molested by priest

    More >>
  • Former mayor's Veterans Treatment Court eligibility to be assessed

    More >>

