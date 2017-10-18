Online petition wants 401k plans left alone

Don't mess with our "401k's." That's the message behind one group's online petition drive, against a bill it claims will harm retirement plan participants here.

Jon Ulloa is president of the Marianas chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisers. He's leading the opposition to Joe S. San Agustin's Bill 179, which the senator says is meant to ensure that the 20-percent withholding tax required when retirement plan holders here cash out, rightfully makes it to local tax coffers.

"It's a very good purpose, increase and make sure that Guam is getting its tax collections. Of course, we know that that's important, so we support that," he said.

But there are unintended consequences which they strongly object to. The measure would require retirement plan participants to use a Guam-based trust provider. Ulloa says excluding the many mainland-based trusts already available, takes away people's right to choose, saying, "Currently there's only one Guam-based trust provider, so everybody that's not there, would be mandated, punitively to switch there."

He says they would be subject to hundreds of dollars in taxes, penalties and other charges if forced to switch. But more importantly Ulloa argues that only the IRS has the legal authority to qualify retirement plans, saying, "The powers, the broad over-reach of powers that this bill attempts, there's a lot to unpack."

He says there is a mechanism in place through Section 30 of the Organic Act, for Guam's Rev & Tax to receive the taxes due from the IRS. Senator San Agustin though thinks that process is not accounting for all money, but he's willing to sit down with Ulloa and his group to fix the bill if needed.