Charter school's board fires back

Questions over accountability and financial management at Guahan Academy Charter School have made headlines over the past few weeks. But today the school's board members are firing back, alleging that recent criticism is an ill-disguised attempt to shut the school down just before the charter goes up for renewal.

"Somebody wants us closed," was the sentiment of Guahan Academy Charter School board liaison Marilyn Manibusan as she made her case before the Mayors Council of Guam on Wednesday. She argued that GACS has been doing its best to expand, achieve accreditation, and assure student achievement with the limited funding it receives, adding it's been challenging paving the way as Guam's first charter school.

However, GACS recently came under fire after a Guam Department of Education internal audit report revealed procurement deficiencies and the potential for financial mismanagement, noting nearly half a million dollars worth of invoices that failed to be validated. However Manibusan said that risk assessment is a stark contrast from the school's own financial reports.

She said, "We have an independent audit, Fiscal Year 2013, Fiscal Year 2014, Fiscal Year 2015, Fiscal Year 2016, and zero exceptions, material deficiencies, zero, clean audit. Well, somebody else says quite the contrary."

She added she doesn't believe the current charter law gives DOE the authority to review charter school finances in the first place. Board chairwoman Fe Valencia Ovalles said, "We know that we've been very, very honest, we've been good with what the charter school money are provided for so we ask the mayors council to really engage with the plight of your charter schools it's very difficult to really quash an organization that work day and night to make it happen for our kids."

As for why the school now facing criticism in its fifth year of operation, just months before it goes up for renewal, Manibusan says she suspects an ulterior motive. "So why? Let me tell you why. Let me tell you. Upon termination of the charter, all assets of the academy charter school shall revert to the Department of Education man malagu ni eskuela, man malagu ni I famaguoon, man malagu ni salappe."

(In English: 'they want the school, they want the children, they want the money.')

"It's pre-mediated," she continued, "and there are people out there who want to close us down, they want to take the school down without any regard to 968 kids."

However deputy superintendent Erika Cruz said the DOE audit report speaks for itself, adding DOE is simply looking out for the best interest of students and stakeholders. She added the department has done all it can to support and assist GACS, saying if there are practices that are questionable, they need to be addressed, and DOE is more than willing to assist.

We should add the Guam Education Board has met with the charter council on Tuesday to discuss concerns over financial management. The board also agreed to go to the legislature to ask to sever the department's budget from charter schools altogether.