Young girl's story about being a little person going viral

October is National Dwarfism Awareness month, something that is not commonly recognized on island. One little girl's story about being a little person is going viral, as she says happily, Hi! My name is Norma Ulloa and I'm 11 years old. I may look like your average kid but I have this condition called 'achondroplasia.' A big word that means a little thing: me."

Norma's a 6th grader at Untalan Middle school. Recently, she along with her cousins and siblings put together a video as part of a documentary assignment for Norma's English class. The video, which was posted up on Facebook by her aunt and grandmother sheds light on not only October being Dwarfism Awareness month but also shows how a little person handles simple everyday tasks and that

"Being a little person isn't easy," she shared.

With Norma's infectious personality and energy, the video has gone viral. "Tey say that it is impressive, and that it's good and they're proud," she said.

Norma's mother, Christine Ulloa, says that during her pregnancy, there were no indications that anything was wrong, in fact, the doctors didn't see anything of concern. "They did say her head was a little bit bigger than usual, but all my kids' heads were a bigger than usual," she recalled. "So we didn't know until the day she was born."

Norma was born on December 28, 2005 via a c-section, the nurses and doctors automatically saw that there was a difference and was immediately taken to the intensive care unit. "They didn't have a lot of history of delivery with dwarfism. I didn't even know what a dwarf was at that moment of time," said Christine. "When I did get to see her, I didn't see anything wrong with her. I opened up her blanket, and I was like what are they talking about? She looks fine."

Ulloa says she started to notice that her other children had been able to hold up their heads at an early age but for Norma that wasn't the case. "It took some time for her. Crawling again took some time for her. She didn't walk until she was already two," said Christine.

She says that Norma along with her grandmother have made quite a few trips to the Philippines for medical checkups and even a major surgery. "They needed to operate on the back of her neck to decompose her spine because it wasn't big enough for her to grow. So she had that surgery when she was still quite young," she said.

With the fine folks from Shriner's making regular visits to the island, they would check up on Norma. Their latest visit? A clean bill of health.

"For any mother, to have that depth of surgery, it's scary. I can only be thankful for the support that I've had with my in-laws," Christine said.

As for what she hopes people take away from the video," Christine said, "I just hope that they can be understanding and if you see her, don't be afraid to come up to her and say hi. It's a lot more comfortable than a lot of stares and a lot of whispers. She's just like all of us...she's just shorter than we are.

"She's a beautiful soul and for anybody who takes the time to get to know her, they won't regret it. She has a big heart. I'm just a little person in a big world but this little person has big dreams."