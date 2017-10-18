Marines make their case for using Ritidian

It's spurred heated debate from elected officials and many in the community...but today, the United States Marine Corps made its case before local mayors explaining what is being done to preserve the environment and cultural sites at the live fire training complex near Ritidian.

With millions of rounds of ammunition expected to be fired at the proposed live fire training complex near Ritidian every year, many in the community have spoken out about concerns over impacts to the environment, cultural sites and indigenous land rights.

However, officer in charge of Marine Corps Activity Guam, Colonel Brent Bien shared the military's perspective during a presentation before the Mayors Council of Guam on Wednesday.

He said the Department of Defense is going above and beyond to safeguard and preserve the environment. "Doing this actually unlocks a lot of funding from DOD to mitigate a lot of the environmental concerns. If you look at the latest biological opinion that just recently came out in July, there's different mitigations in there than we have to do. We are governed, we have to make those happen," he said.

He added that for every acre of construction, there will be one additional acre of restoration, and another four acres of preservation - totaling roughly 1,100 acres of outplanting areas to protect native plants, and 5,200 acres of land dedicated to preserving the Micronesian Kingfisher. As for cultural sites, he said there won't be any direct impacts to Ritidian.

As for cultural sites above the cliffline, "There's actually 48 of them that we don't even need to touch. there's fourteen additional ones that may need to be moved, but some we may not even have to touch either, it just depends on how we put the roads in there."

As for public access, portions of Ritidian would be restricted for up to 39 weeks per year, although there are plans to build an additional road to improve public access in the future. Prutehi Litekyan's Maria Hernandez attended today's presentation, and said, "They speak on the issue in a way that makes it seem like it's a positive for the community, but there are so many negative impacts. In their own studies it states that the location at northwest field is the most harmful to the culture and to the environment on this island and yet they are still moving forward with this plan. And so there's a lot of public outcry, people are upset about this. The state historic preservation officer has spoken out to put a halt on this project."

She added the governor is no longer in support of the buildup and senators are no longer in favor of the Ritidan range. In addition, she said harmful environmental impacts have been seen in ranges in Puerto Rico and Hawaii, not to mention the impacts to indigenous land rights.

"To us its stolen land. So my saina, they're no longer here to fight, they passed on. I'm a fourth generation descendant and I'm still here today fighting for them," said Hernandez.