Fiscal Year 2017 saw most tourists ever

Another record-breaking year for visitor arrivals. The 1.56-million tourists in Fiscal Year 2017 was the most ever. GVB President Nate Denight says this September also set a new mark with more than 117,000 visitors. But he cautions about the lingering effect of the North Korean missile threats on future bookings.

"It'll be a challenge to hit the numbers that we hit last year. You know with this year off to a slow start at the beginning of this year, but we're gonna do everything we can to recover and try to achieve the best result that we can," he said.

Denight says the continued decline in Japanese arrivals is also weighing down the results. That downturn will be the focus of a high-level roundtable meeting this week at the legislature. Meanwhile, Denight says GVB continues to work on maintaining and improving Guam as a world-class destination...

"We're fixing the streetlights, we're fixing sidewalks, we're cleaning beaches, we're cutting grass. We're doing all that we can. I mean we need everyone, the whole community to step up and keep the island clean. Things that make for a good place to live, also make for a good place to visit," he shared.

He says the governor's tourism task force is planning a big marketing push later this year, that will bring hundreds of Japanese tourism and media representatives here to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Tokyo to Guam flight.