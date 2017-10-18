Additional defendants named in luxury car scheme

They're already set to face a Superior Court jury later this month and a federal jury later this year.

But, a superseding indictment names additional defendants in a scheme involving dozens of luxury cars that were fraudulently registered then shipped to China.

Now the dealership's chief executive officer and his son also face criminal charges.

Fewer charges, but additional co-conspirators.

A father and son join the list of defendants charged in a scheme to fraudulently register dozens of luxury cars in Guam and ship them to China.

John Shen is the Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Automobiles.

His son, Jonathan Shen, also an employee of the dealership.

Already charged were Shen's Corporation, Shen's Corporation doing business as Prestige Automobiles, sales manager Orlando Domingo and sales and ordering administrator Ana Absalon.

According to court documents, Prestige Automobiles is only authorized to sell new BMWs in Guam.

Unauthorized sales are called grey market sales.

In this case, the alleged crimes occurred from 2013 to 2015 and include tampering with public records, forgery, identity theft, and theft.

Court documents state the Shens and Domingo solicited the use of names and businesses - and these persons may or may not have realized the agreement was a scheme to defraud the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

Domingo and Absalon, meanwhile unlawfully obtained personally identifiable information and used these on government documents including car registration applications, bills of sale, and proofs of insurance.

Then they allegedly forged documents to DRT to "make it appear that the sale of the automobile had taken place in Guam."

Some of these cars were registered to Pan Asia Corporation, which the elder Shen established in 2013.

The cars would be shipped to China and the money would return to Guam via MGT Corporation, which the elder Shen also managed.

The end result - 61 luxury cars that were fraudulently registered at DRT, 59 of which were shipped abroad.

The younger Shen will answer to the charges on Thursday morning.

Jury selection, meanwhile, is set for next Friday.