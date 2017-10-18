Should cases for prison contraband be separated?

The government is just trying to make it easy on themselves. That's the argument at least one defense attorney is making in response to the prosecution's opposition to sever the cases for those accused in the alleged prison contraband scheme.

The judge taking the motion under advisement today as several of those indicted are hoping to have separate trials.

GPD's Mandana Drug Task Force is going overboard. Defense attorney Jay Arriola making that argument in court today...He represents DOC officer Gerry Hocog, and that's part of the reason he says his client shouldn't be held to the same standard as others indicted for promoting major prison contraband.

Arriola said, "They just essentially just threw the net out and see who they can catch, and with 13 defendants, 51 different counts...that's seriously prejudicial. Each of them should have their own trial." Arriola detailing how other defendants had greater involvement in the alleged scheme compared to his client. In court, he read out a couple of the text messages Hocog is accused of receiving from an inmate. Among the more than dozen texts, he says Hocog only responded once stating, who's this? The reply, "I just want to get numb. All I'm asking for is the candy and I'll give you $1500 chelu."

Prosecutor James Collins arguing that separating cases would be inappropriate despite any notion that the case is just too big and that it's going to be too complicated to try them together.

Judge Vern Perez is expected to give his decision on the motion to sever in the coming days.

The next hearing is set for next Wednesday at 2pm.

Also in court today, corrections officer Jerome San Nicolas who pleaded not guilty to the charges in the indictment and asserted his speedy trial rights.

Inmate Shawn Paul Johnson was also set to enter a plea, but was appointed a new attorney due to a conflict. His arraignment was again continued for October 25.