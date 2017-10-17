40-year-old claims molestation by Dededo priest

Another lawsuit filed just as Church status hearings wrapped up late this afternoon.

A 40-year-old man with the initials P.P. alleges he was sexually molested by Raymond Cepeda from 1992 through 1999 when he was a priest at the Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo.

The alleged abuse started as sexual comments, touching, massages, fondling and groping on a daily basis.

The abuse ultimately resulted in masturbation and oral copulation.

Others knew about the abuse as P.P. states a retreat facilitator walked in on one of the incidents.

He also reports telling Monsignor Ziolo Camacho who told him to meet with Archbishop Anthony Apuron.

Apuron allegedly told him that "P.P. needs to pray about these types of evil in the world and that P.P. would get over it, if he prayed about it."

He also tried to meet with spiritual director Father Adrian Cristobal who reportedly shunned him away.

P.P. is suing for 5-million dollars.

Cepeda, meanwhile, was defrocked in 2009 or 2010.