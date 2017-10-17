New issue delays trial for men facing aggravated murder charge

Evidence that was sent to the FBI for testing including DNA samples are in, but a new issue delays a trial setting for two men charged with the aggravated murder of Mangilao man, Gilbert Alvarez, Jr.

In court on Tuesday, defense attorney Jay Arriola stated he's received the reports, but needs time to secure an expert witness.

Earlier this year, Alvarez was found lifeless on the side of the road.

Prior to his passing, court documents state Mallo Sally and A-Last Simiron asked him for a ride home and allegedly conspired to beat him and steal his truck.

A follow up hearing is set for November 14.