Accountability at Guam Academy Charter School questioned

More concerns were raised over accountability at Guam Academy Charter School during a work session between education stakeholders on Tuesday.

Guam Education Board chair Maria Gutierrez and vice chair Mark Mendiola spoke out before the charter council on Tuesday. Their concerns? Questionable financial management at Guahan Academy Charter School. "We want the council to really hold them accountable in how the funding is spent how the laws are followed," said Gutierrez.

Mendiola added, "I think the department has done its fair share in trying to guide them and give them direction, and when we raised the question of questionable expenditures, it's like there's no response. How do you hold someone accountable if they don't want to respond, they don't want to engage?"

The meeting between the board members and charter council comes on the heels of a Department of Education internal audit review of GACS that found questionable financial practices and probable non-compliance to Guam procurement law. For example, the 40-page report found that the school requested $200,000 more than it was appropriated by Guam law. DOE chief auditor Frank Cooper Nurse.

"We found in many cases, duplicate invoices trying to be drawn down again - invoices that we paid two months ago, that they're trying to submit and get paid for," he shared.

In addition, $478,000 worth of GACS invoices have failed to be validated by DOE's internal audit office due to issues ranging from procurement deficiencies to the questionable nature of the use of government funds. Long-term debt was also a concern, with superintendent Jon Fernandez questioningwho's responsible if a charter fails. "Is it DOE or is it the government of Guam that is exposed? And if so, were these contracts entered into properly and legally?" he said.

Gutierrez asked the council to lobby the legislature for the resources needed to effectively manage the charter schools, which use over 8 million dollars in public funds. Meanwhile, the council and board will be working together to make recommendations to the Guam legislature on how best to amend the existing charter law to improve accountability.