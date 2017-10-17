Parties already at odds at clergy sex abuse lawsuits hearing

Settlement talks haven't even started, and parties are already at odds. Status hearings were held in both the local and federal court today for the 133 clergy sexual abuse lawsuits filed to date. But there's a back-and-forth, and at issue are two sticking points plaintiffs refuse to negotiate.

Judge Michael Bordallo said, "Assuming we have no format for mediation worked out, then we need to start picking some dates." Parties have 45 days to figure out mediation protocol. If not, the judge recommended parties abandon settlement talks and head to trial.

His Honor said, "We will come back if you guys don't work out the mediation, the format for mediation in 45-days then the court is going to set scheduling orders and we'll see what we can do. In the meantime, if it looks like mediation is not going forward, then I want the parties to meet and talk about whether we're going to consolidate some of these cases what we can consolidate, what we can't, and how we're going to try the matters and in what order."

Attorney John Terlaje is local counsel for the Archdiocese of Agana and attorney Anthony Perez represents a number of alleged victims who've filed suit in the local court. Both advised there's been a back and forth since parties met in Hawaii last month.

Terlaje said, "Your Honor, we sent over our proposed protocol for the mediation and we're still awaiting on a substantive reply from the plaintiffs."

Perez added, "Regarding the mediation protocol in the meetings in Hawaii, the main sticking points were made clear to the defendants. They were put in writing."

These sticking points were revealed in federal court late this afternoon. According to Archdiocese of Agana stateside legal counsel Michael Patterson, one of the issues is when payouts should be made in the event settlement talks are successful. Also at issue is whether cases should be handled individually or globally.

Parties have agreed on some terms, including using both Tony Piazza and federal Judge Alex Munson as mediators.

They've also agreed to fly out to Minnesota at the end of this month to depose 96-year-old Father Louis Brouillard.

Terlaje said, "We have set up a deposition for Father (Louis) Brouillard who is probably the main alleged perpetrator. That will come at the end of the month."

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood urged parties to get moving, considering there are already ten alleged deceased abusers.

She also ordered counsel for Archbishop Anthony Apuron to participate in a judicial settlement conference despite previous statements they would not be interested in settlement due to Apuron's pending verdict from his canonical trial in Rome.

A follow up hearing in the local court is set for November 28th with another to follow in the federal court on December 21.