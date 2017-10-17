Guard won't discuss Esteves investigation

The National Guard's investigation into the conduct of Senator Fernando Esteves is still in progress, but the top leader has decided the Guard will no longer be publicly discussing it. Esteves is a soldier in the Army Guard. An official review was opened after he took part in a protest that briefly blocked a road in front of the Andersen main gate in September.

He was also overheard shouting for the base commander to "get off the golf course."

According to a Guard spokesperson, Adjutant General Roderick Leon Guerrero has reviewed processes and procedures, and determined it is "a personnel matter and no further comment will be made."