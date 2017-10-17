UOG's budget comes up short, warns president

Financial woes at public schools, the university, and the community college. No doubt a constant struggle for the education facilities. But, the problem has gotten the attention of the legislative speaker.

Now, he's calling the Department of Administration to take the hot seat for an oversight hearing.

UOG student Maria Dolojan is in her 3rd year at the university and said, "This is a university and we're the only university on Guam, so it's really important for us to have our finances set especially for the students as well as the faculty here."

So you can imagine her frustration when learning about the funding woes at the one place she goes attends to help her get ahead in life. It's a problem the president of the university is all too familiar with. "First of all we can't hire on a regular basis, so we have to rely more on adjunct professors," said University of Guam President Dr. Robert Underwood.

He added that the school's budget is set for $30.7 million. He admits they're still missing about 30 percent of that. Underwood says $9.7 million from the Fiscal Year 2017 appropriation is still outstanding making it difficult to hire teachers and maintain facilities at the university.

"That means that we have to dip into a pool because we have to save money, it also means that the students are shortchanged because when you have a regular full time faculty member - they're teaching courses, they're giving you counseling, they're meeting with you after class, they're doing all the things a full time faculty member does and we're not getting that kind of service because we can only hire adjuncts," he said.

Additionally, Underwood says they are unable to fund maintenance costs at UOG. While they anticipated about $3.4 million in funding for that purpose - those funds were deferred and used for operations and payroll.

Underwood meanwhile says, UOG can't continue to work in this manner. "We cannot afford that this year. The students deserve better. The university deserves better and the community deserves better," he said.

The money issues include Guam DOE and the Guam Community College, as well. DOE reportedly $3.6 million short, while GCC's shortage is at $3 million.

GCC Spokeswoman Jayne Flores says they are in constant contact and have a good working relationship with DOA officials. Flores adding the college is working to get the funds.

It's funds Dolojan argues should never be held up, saying, "In order for us to run and keep on going we really need that money."

Money so that the island's students can keep get the best learning experience possible.

An Oversight Hearing with DOA is scheduled for October 31 at the Guam Congress Building.