Guam carriers test emergency notifications

If you own a mobile phone, chances are you received this message from the Joint Information Center Mass Notification System today. It's part of the first ever SMS mass notification testing.

The test started at 10:30am in collaboration with the island's four telecommunication carriers. Residents reported receiving the message within minutes, within hours, or not at all.

How long did it take your mobile phone to get today's emergency alert test via SMS sent at 10:30am? — KUAM News (@kuamnews) October 17, 2017

Office of Civil Defense administrator Charles Esteves says the agency is working to improve the system and to address shortfalls.

He adds multiple means of communication would be used in the event of an actual emergency.