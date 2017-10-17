Rodriguez concerned about downturn in Guam's tourism economy - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Rodriguez concerned about downturn in Guam's tourism economy

A high-level meeting on the continued decline in Japanese visitor arrivals is set for this week.  Tourism Chairman Senator Dennis Rodriguez says the downturn and its growing drag on the local economy is concerning - and he wants to hear from industry and government leaders on what needs to be done to reverse it.

Rodriguez has invited top officials from the Visitors Bureau, the Guam hotel and restaurant association, the Airport, GEDA, Rev and Tax, and the Budget Bureau. He wants to know what's happening with the once rock solid Japanese market. He stated, "I think this regional event with North Korea is just exacerbating it, but clearly there's a root problem to this and we're seeing the decline in the number one market over the past few years and we've got to get to the bottom of it and look at how we can mitigate this."

GVB statistics show a steady drop over the last four years. From 893,000 Japanese arrivals in 2013, to 745,000 last year.  "Whether it's our product here, whether it's not attractive anymore to this one segment, to this one market, although its proven to be very attractive to another market," the senator shared. "We really have to be able to balance this out."

Korean arrivals have boosted the market, but Rodriguez says there's no apparent reason why Japan can't still also. He cites reports that show the overall Japanese outbound market is up, yet Guam's is down, saying, "Right off the bat, I don't think dumping any more money into what we've been doing over the past few years is going to work. We've got to look at what the strategy is and perhaps take a different approach."

The tourism roundtable is scheduled for Friday.

