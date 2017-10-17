13 indicted in contraband scheme back in court tomorrow

The Department of Corrections officers and others indicted in a scheme to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the prison will be back in court tomorrow.

The judge is expected to decide on several defense motions to sever their client's case.

The 13 indicted face numerous charges ranging from conspiracy to promote major prison contraband to drug possession.

The hearing on the motions is set for Wednesday morning at 10 am before Judge Vern Perez. Meantime, inmate Shaun Paul Johnson and corrections officer Jerome San Nicolas will enter their pleas to the charges tomorrow morning, as well.