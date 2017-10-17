Critical infrastructure training begins

Security of critical infrastructure and risk management are some of the key themes that will be discussed during a series of trainings. Guam Homeland Security and Office of Civil Defense is hosting the training. It kicked off with an eight hour course on infrastructure today. Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service senior training specialist Joe Couch says participants will be focused on scenarios later in the week.

He said, "We want them to look at something above and beyond what they're normally prepared for, for example, earthquakes, I understand the biggest one you had was an 8.3 I think a number of years ago. Well what happens if you have an 8.9 or a 9.0? How are you prepared for that? If you prepare for that large one, anything less than that you can handle."

Over fifty participants from the public and private sector, US military, federal counterparts as well as fire officials from the Northern Mariana Islands are participating in the series of trainings over the next two weeks.