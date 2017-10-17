Apparently drunken man molests teen girl

A 39 year old man is under arrest after he allegedly molested a teen known to him inside a Dededo home.

Kenneth Gaag is charged with two counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct.

Court documents state, the victim told police she awoke to the suspect kissing her forehead before kissing her on the lips. The 15 year old girl also told authorities that the man rubbed his genitals against her buttocks. The girl then ran out of the room telling investigators that the suspect was drunk.