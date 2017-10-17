Great Guam Shakeout on Thursday - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Great Guam Shakeout on Thursday

It's that one time out of the year when millions of people across the globe practice how to drop, cover and hold on in the event of an earthquake. Here at home the Great Guam ShakeOut is scheduled for October 19th.

Homeland security spokesperson Jenna Blas said, "We're trying to get all of the residents on Guam to practice their earthquake procedure, drop cover and hold on for exactly one minute. So a lot of the DOE schools are participating, individuals, businesses and families, so we're very much looking to this year."

Blas adds this year's event has over 80-thousand participants. To learn more or to register online you can visit shakeout dot org/guam. You can also watch KUAM's livestream of the Great Guam ShakeOut this Thursday on Facebook at 10:19AM.

