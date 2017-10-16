GW all-clear after bomb threat - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GW all-clear after bomb threat

The all clear was given at George Washington High School after a shelter in place procedure was initiated in response to a bomb threat Tuesday morning. According to Superintendent Jon Fernandez, the bomb threat was found written in a restroom stall. Based on a risk assessment matrix, school officials initiated the shelter in place at 11:04AM. The Guam Police Department responded to the incident and the all clear was given just 20 minutes later.

