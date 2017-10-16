New funding source needed for war reparations

Congress should find a new funding source for war claims reparations - that's what's called for in a resolution discussed Monday. A law by Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo now allows those who suffered during the World War 2 Japanese occupation to be paid monetary damages. But critics of the law question where the money comes from: so-called section 30 funds, which are taxes from federal employees here that are rebated back to GovGuam.

UOG professor Dr. Michael Bevacqua explains his concerns, saying, "The way in which this compensation is set up almost seems to try and close the wound while making the wound larger. And so, because you compensate people by sort of, identifying a funding which was already supposed to go to the island."

Resolution sponsor senator Fernando Estevez says his purpose is to educate congress about Guam's wartime suffering, and try and convince Washington to come up with an additional funding source. But even if his resolution passes, he says it won't impact the ongoing war claims reparations, which are now embedded in law.