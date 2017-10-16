Man caught with nearly 500 grams of ice in wheelchair

Busted with close to 500-grams of the drug "ICE" concealed in a wheelchair.

A federal complaint has been filed against Erik Vincent Morta Benavente.

Benavente came off a flight from Japan late last night when he was subject to a secondary search by Customs officers.

Hidden in the seat of his wheelchair, officers discovered approximately 455-grams of suspected methamphetamine.

He admitted the items - which tested positive for drugs - were his.

His next court hearing is set for October 30.